In anticipation of today's predicted snow accumulation, the city of Oneonta will lift parking restrictions in municipal lots and the parking garage effective at noon. Anytime there is 2½ inches of snow accumulation (or more), vehicles are required to be moved off of city streets or they are subject to ticketing/towing at the owner's expense.

The following schools have announced closures Feb. 9, 2021:

Deposit Central School

Downsville Central School

Hancock Central School

This list will be undated as more information becomes available.

