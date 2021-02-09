In anticipation of today's predicted snow accumulation, the city of Oneonta will lift parking restrictions in municipal lots and the parking garage effective at noon. Anytime there is 2½ inches of snow accumulation (or more), vehicles are required to be moved off of city streets or they are subject to ticketing/towing at the owner's expense.
The following schools have announced closures Feb. 9, 2021:
Deposit Central School
Downsville Central School
Hancock Central School
This list will be undated as more information becomes available.
