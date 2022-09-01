A contractor working for the city of Oneonta will pave Cliff Street on Friday, Sept. 2. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to a media release.
On-street parking will not be permitted. "No parking" signs will be installed. Cliff Street will be closed from Grove Street to Fairview Street. Driveway access will be limited during and immediately following the operation. Drivers should obey all temporary traffic control devices, the release said.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
