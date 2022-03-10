The city of Oneonta will repair a section of storm sewer pipe on Richmond Avenue on Friday, March 11, according to a media release.
Work is scheduled to begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m. Richmond Avenue will be closed from Chestnut Street to Bronk Street. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.