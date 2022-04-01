The city of Oneonta Department of Public Works will repair a water main break starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 4, in front of 274 River St.
During this time, residents may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, officials said in a media release. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
