The city of Oneonta Department of Public Works will repair a water main break beginning around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the intersection of Oneida Street and Country Club Road.
According to an announcement from the department, there maybe a temporary water outage until repairs are completed. Once water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure and possible loss of water. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the announcement said. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
Country Club Road will be closed until repairs are completed. All local traffic must enter and exit from 205 Country Club Road. Use alternate routes if possible and obey temporary traffic controls.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
