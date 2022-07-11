City to replace basin, hydrant
The city of Oneonta will replace a catch basin and hydrant on State Street in front of Bugbee School on Wednesday, July 13. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to a media release. Hazel Street and Hickey Street will be open to local traffic, only.
Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
Work will affect Ford Ave. traffic
Oneonta city crews will work on the storm sewer in the area of Ford Avenue near Community Bank beginning around 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 12. Work is scheduled to conclude by 5 p.m., according to a media release.
Drivers are asked to obey temporary traffic control devices and flaggers. For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
