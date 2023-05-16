The city of Oneonta will replace two catch basins at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Richmond Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 17. Work will conclude by 5 p.m.
Traffic will be open in both directions of Chestnut Street, according to a media release. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.