State Street from Hickey Street to Hazel Street in the city of Oneonta will be closed for a fire hydrant removal beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.
According to a media release from the city, work will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bugbee Daycare Center's parking lot can be accessed by entering from Hazel Street. Drivers should proceed with caution and obey road signs.
According to the release, there will be a temporary water outage that will likely impact users from Hickey Street to Hazel Street. When water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
