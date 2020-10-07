The city of Oneonta's water department will replace a fire hydrant at West and Center streets beginning at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
According to a media release, water will be shut off at 9 a.m. for a few hours where West Street and Center Street meet, and down Center Street to Church Street. All lanes will be open. Drivers should proceed with caution and obey road signs.
When water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
