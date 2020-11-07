The city of Oneonta will begin removing sections of sidewalk on the west side of 4th Street between Main Street and Norton Avenue on Monday, Nov. 9, weather permitting.
Work will occur between 7 am and 3:30 p.m., according to a media release.
Sidewalk sections will be replaced on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and will be accessible on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the release said. On-street parking in those areas will not be allowed throughout the duration of the project.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
