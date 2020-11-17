The city of Oneonta and its contractor will replace a water valve on West Street starting Wednesday, which will disrupt water services for more than two dozen residences and the SUNY Oneonta maintenance building, the city announced in a media release
The work will begin at 9 p.m. and water will remain shut off until the replacement is complete. The city expects the work to be completed by 5 a.m. Thursday.
The following residences will be affected: 24 and 25 Ravine Parkway North, and 171, 172, 174, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 228, 229, 231, 233, 235, 237, 239, 242, 245, 248, 250, 251, 254, 264, 285 and 322 West Street
The road will be closed from the upper entrance of SUNY Oneonta near the maintenance building to College Terrace. Local traffic may enter from the College Terrace side of West Street.
When water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.