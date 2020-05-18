The city of Oneonta's Department of Public Service will install a water valve on College Terrace beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19. Work is expected to continue until 4 p.m.
According to a media release, water will be shut off around 9 a.m. for the duration of the work. College Terrace will be closed from Overlook Drive to Suncrest Terrace. Only local traffic will be allowed.
When water is restored, residents on College Terrace may experience a change in water color or pressure. According to the release, that is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold water tap for a few minutes.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.