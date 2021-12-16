In response to concerns about the reduced parking available in Oneonta's Dietz Street Parking Lot during construction of a new building there, the city of Oneonta will offer additional off-street parking at the Damaschke Field parking lot in Neahwa Park during this winter’s declared snow emergencies.
According to a media release from the city, Oneonta Public Transit will provide bus service to that location during snow emergencies as an addition to its regular SUNY route, with times of operation to be announced when the snow emergency has been declared.
The info will be publicized on the city’s website, local radio stations and via the Nixle public service announcement platform. Contact OPT with any questions at 607-432-7100.
