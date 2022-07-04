The city of Oneonta Department of Public Works will conduct a hydrant flow test starting about 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on the south side of Main Street from Dietz Street to Ruffino's Apartments. Testing is expected to take a half hour.
During testing, a change in water color and/or pressure fluctuations can be expected, a media release from the city said.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
