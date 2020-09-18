A test of the fire protection standpipe system at Nader Towers on Mitchell Street in Oneonta will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 23, starting at about 8:45 a.m. The test may take much of the day to complete, according to a media release.
During the test, there will be no through traffic permitted on Mitchell Street and Huntington Avenue, and the Mitchell Street entrance to Nader Towers will be blocked. Residents and visitors to Nader Towers should use the rear entrance.
For the duration of the test, the OPT bus stop at Nader Towers will be moved to the corner of River Street and Mitchell Street. If riders require assistance in getting closer to the building, they may schedule paratransit bus service by calling OPT dispatch at 607-432-7100.
As a result of the high flow of water used to conduct the test, nearby residents and businesses in the Sixth Ward may experience a temporary change in water color, pressure or loss of water, the release said. The effects will be similar to those caused by water main flushing.
