The city of Oneonta will perform various tasks on Fairview Street beginning Monday, July 19, and concluding Friday, July 23. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to a media release. Work will include replacing sections of sidewalks and curbs, and replacing catch basins.
The city will also work on the corner of South Main and Main streets Monday. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by noon. South Main Street will be reduced to one-way traffic, Motorists are asked to use caution and obey flaggers.
For more information, email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.