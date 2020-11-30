The city of Oneonta will replace sewer mains on Spruce Avenue starting Wednesday, Dec. 2. "No parking" signs will be posted along Spruce Avenue, as well as Spruce Street from East Street to Maple Street, according to a media release. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day through the week. Drivers should obey all signage and flaggers.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
