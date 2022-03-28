The city of Oneonta will replace a catch basin in front of 98 Chestnut St. on Tuesday, March 29. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m. Chestnut Street will remain open, according to a media release. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
In another project, a private contractor will replace a portion of the concrete sidewalk in front of 142-146 Main Street in Oneonta on Wednesday, March 30. According to a media release, work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. That section of the sidewalk will be closed during those times.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
