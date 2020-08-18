City waits on cutting stake in failed eatery

Oneonta's Common Council voted Tuesday, Aug. 18, to table a motion to forgo its loans to the owners of Bombers Burritos.
The restaurant and its building at 219-225 Main St. were owned by H3 LLC of Niskayuna, whose principal owner was John Hewitt. Hewitt and his brother, Charlie, opened the franchise in July 2019 but it closed less than six months later. City Attorney David Merzig told the council Tuesday that both owners have filed for bankruptcy.
The city helped the business get grant funding of about $350,000 to renovate the building, which had a vacant storefront for about six years prior to Bombers opening. When the business needed finishing funds, the city also loaned the owners $50,000.
However, those two loans were in second and third position for repayment to the group's primary lender, Pursuit Lending, which is also known as the New York State Business Development Corporation or NYBDC. The company had more than $1.2 million in debt, while the property itself has an appraised value of less than $300,000, leaving the city with few prospects to recoup its losses.
With foreclosures paused in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic, NYBDC sought to have the city relinquish its positions on the loan in an effort to seek a deed in lieu of foreclosure. Otherwise the foreclosure process could take as much as two years, thereby keeping the property vacant.
NYBDC offered the city $5,000 from the eventual sale of the building, with the possibility of full repayment if there were overages on the sale.
That offer divided the council, which ultimately voted 5-3 to table the resolution and seek a better deal and, perhaps, some control over the sale process.
Council members Luke Murphy, Dave Rissberger and Mark Drnek voted against tabling the motion, with the latter two indicating they were ready to take the deal in order to get the building sold and a new restaurant in the storefront as soon as possible.
"We really need to have that property on the market," Drnek said. "I don't think a few thousand dollars should slow this down."
Council member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said she did not want the city to send the message that the city was nonchalant about losing money on a bad investment. She questioned the oversight given to the loan and asked if the oversight process would change in the future.
"I think the public view on this is this is a disaster that the city was involved in," she said.
Council member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, said he has spoken with several local business people who are interested in the building and he thought the city should hold onto its positions to have leverage on the sale of the property.
Council member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, said he thought the city could get more than $5,000 if it asked NYBDC for more money.
"Sometimes I think we settle too quickly," he said.
Merzig told the council members he thought they would be causing unnecessary delays over another $1,000 or $2,000.
"We'd be cutting off our nose to spite our face," he said. "There's a turnkey restaurant in there right now. If we wait two years, it might not be the case.
"You should understand this is basically a write off," he said.
Carson said he only wants to hold off for a month or two to see if the city can improve its position and he doesn't want to draw the process out for years.
