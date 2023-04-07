The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will flush water mains in the low service area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week of April 10. According to a media release, affected areas include Spruce Street, Mary Street, East Street, Union Street, Maple Street, Cedar Street, Elm Street, Myrtle Avenue, Center Street, West Street, Columbia Street, Church Street, Birch Street, Dietz Street, Cozy Avenue, Walnut Street, Ford Avenue, Franklin Street, Hill Place, Lawn Avenue, High Street, Watkins Avenue, Grove Street, Cliff Street, Fairview Street, Academy Street, Main Street, Market Street, Chestnut Street, South Main Street, Prospect Street, Grand Street, Division Street, Potter Avenue, Pine Street, Gault Avenue, Knapp Avenue and Walling Avenue. During flushing, water users may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. For more information, contact the DPS at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
City water main flushing to continue
