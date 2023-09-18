Oneonta's River Street and Ann Street reconstruction and water main replacement project will continue Tuesday, Sept. 19, beginning at about 7:30 a.m.
According to information from the city, the contractor will connect the new water main on River Street to the existing water main on Wilcox Avenue (south) and a new fire hydrant. Residents on Wilcox Avenue (south) and River Street from London Avenue to #85 River St. will be without water until about 1:30 p.m.
Once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and/or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, according to the city's alert.
It is recommended to avoid the area. Temporary barricades and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zones. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and obey all signs and flaggers.
For information related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
