The city of Oneonta will repair a water service at 5-7 Washington St. on Thursday, May 5, beginning at 8 a.m. Work should be completed by 3:30 p.m., according to a media release.
During that time, there will be no on-street parking and local traffic must enter and exit on same side as there will be no through traffic.
Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.