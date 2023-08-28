A local property owner and an incoming convenience store have requested city water service at a parcel of land in the town of Oneonta, as well as a water main extension in anticipation of future development on adjacent parcels.
Stewart’s Corporation — which is building a new Stewart’s Shops gas station and convenience store on Oneida Street, just north of the intersection of state Routes 7 and 205 in Oneonta’s West End — and the property owner, H.E.G. Inc., owned by Ben Guenther, requested that the city extend water service to the site.
Applications for sale of water outside of city limits go to the city’s Board of Public Service, which makes recommendations to the Common Council.
The board discussed the proposal at its Aug. 3 meeting and tabled the discussion, resuming at a special meeting Aug. 22 held solely to discuss the request.
Board chairperson Margery Merzig presented the board’s recommendations to council’s Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee on Monday, Aug. 28.
The property owner has plans to develop the other vacant commercially zoned parcels adjacent to the future Stewart’s, Merzig said, but the board recommended that the council approve extending the city’s water service to the site of the new Stewart’s, but not go any further until a water district is created in the town.
Stewart’s estimates using 400,000 gallons per year, she said.
Merzig also said that Stewart’s is constructing a loop name that goes behind the building and comes out on the other side for the water main, but they have no permission to hook it up until there is a water district in place.
A water district is a separate taxing entity that operates and maintains a water supply system.
Oneonta City Attorney David Merzig said after the meeting to the Daily Star that it takes only a couple of months to create a water district.
“The city is working with the town,” David Merzig said. “The town is putting together a proposed water district, which then gets prepared and filed with the comptroller’s office. It can be done with relative speed.”
“There’s a 45 day comment period,” Margery Merzig said after the meeting. “That’s what makes it almost two months.”
After the town creates the water district, that entity would enter into a contract with the city to operate and maintain the water.
A big advantage of creating a water district is the ability to go after overdue and delinquent accounts.
Municipalities everywhere in the state can extend their waterlines up to a mile outside of their jurisdiction without needing a water district.
However, post-World War II residential development in the West End meant that area got its water before modern rules were in place — rules that changed on the state level that say if the city can’t collect on a water bill, it can’t cut people off because it creates health and safety problems, especially with remote residences.
“If a city property owner doesn’t pay the bill, it then gets levied against their taxes,” David Merzig said, “and they don’t pay their taxes, the county forecloses against them. We cannot do that in the town. But if the town sets up the water district, which [the city] then maintains, then it’ll be a town water district. If they don’t pay their water bill, the town can add it to the tax bill, than if they don’t pay the tax bill, the county forecloses on them.”
Margery Merzig said that the city code prioritizes city customers.
“Three years ago, we had a water emergency,” she said. “We had a drought and we were concerned about our water supply and whether we could provide water to our customers … Every time we extend, we have to ask ourselves, do we have the water to provide to these people in perpetuity? Because water is not unlimited.”
The committee agreed to bring forward the Stewart’s request and creation of a water district in conjunction with the town to a discussion of full council the board’s recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.