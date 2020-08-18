The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will begin flushing water mains in the low service area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
During flushing, water users may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, according to a media release.
A list of streets expected to be affected at various times between Aug. 19 and Sept. 4 can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y63fnufk.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
