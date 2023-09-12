The city of Oneonta issued an update Tuesday to its ongoing River Street and Ann Street reconstruction and water main replacement project.
Beginning about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, the contractor will be connecting the new water main on River Street to the existing water main on London Avenue, according to information from the city. Residents on London Avenue will be without water until about 12:30 p.m.
Once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and/or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said.
It is recommended to avoid the area. Temporary barricades and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the work zones. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and obey all signs and flaggers.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
