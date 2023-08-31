The city of Oneonta will repair a sewer line in front of 490 Main St. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to a media release. That section of Main Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all flaggers and temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
