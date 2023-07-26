The city of Oneonta will pour concrete pads on Main Street from Elm Street to Chestnut Street on Thursday, July 27. According to a media release, work will begin around 6:30 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. Main Street may be reduced to one lane of traffic as necessary. Drivers are asked to obey flaggers and all temporary traffic control devices.
Questions or concerns related to the project should be directed to the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.