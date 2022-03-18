The city of Oneonta's water department and its contractor will replace a water valve on Franklin Street near Church Street beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21. During that time, a water outage is to be expected for some residents in the area, according to a media release. When water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
Drivers should use caution and obey traffic signs and signals in that area while work is being completed.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.