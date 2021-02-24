The city of Oneonta will replace a catch basin on Mitchell Street, in front of Nader Towers, Thursday, Feb. 25. According to a media release, work will begin around 6 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m. Mitchell Street and Huntington Avenue will be restricted to local traffic only.
The OPT bus stop at Nader Towers will be temporarily moved to the corner of River Street and Mitchell Street. Riders who require additional assistance should call OPT dispatch at 607-432-7100.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
