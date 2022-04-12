Coordinators of Delhi's Civil War reenactment are looking for recruits for its event June 25 and 26 at the Delaware County Historical Association after a two-year hiatus.
"It's tough to have any event not happen for a couple years and bring them back, sometimes it is like starting from scratch again," Rick Polcaro said. "Luckily, the Delhi event has a great reputation, so when the announcement went out that the DCHA wanted to do it again there was much excitement throughout the local and reenacting communities."
Polcaro, who co-organizes of the event with LouAnn Smith, said about 75 people are needed to reenact three battles for both the Union and Confederate armies — two on Saturday and one on Sunday — and are invited to set up camp with other reenactors on the historical association's grounds along state Route 10 in Delhi. In addition to soldiers, people with horses can join the cavalry.
"Folks set up starting on Friday," he said. "From the time camps open to close, they must try and stay in period-era clothing and camps set up should be as close to historically accurate as possible, and all modern items need to be hidden.”
During the weekend, "spectators can walk through and ask all kinds of questions."
He said people interested in being in the reenactment don't have to stay the whole weekend.
"Some folks can’t make it for both days, but one day and 'walks ons' are always welcome," he said. There is a $5 registration fee, and people who pre-register get dinner on Saturday.
In addition to a campsite of reenactors, there will be a surgeon demonstration and other talks throughout the weekend, he said. A previous reenactment included an exhibit of a Civil War submarine, but Polcaro said with the uncertainty this year, "we didn’t have enough time to raise money for something like that."
He said Saturday's battles are the Retreat of Gettysburg and Chancellorsville. There will be a surgical demonstration of the Spangler Farm following the Gettysburg battle. He said Sunday's battle hasn't been determined yet, but he is thinking about having a poll so people can vote on what battle they want to see.
Polcaro said reenactments are important because "Reenactments show the history of not just of the nation during the Civil War but also, the history of the areas. Delaware County has several families, that are 'native' since the end of the Revolution, and had many folks, with ancestors in the Civil War and other wars past that. We really want to show our appreciation of the services and losses those families went through. This event also helps the museum get people in to see what they offer. Truly without the DCHA this event would never happen."
For more information on how to register for the event, visit delhicivilwarevent.wixsite.com/dcwe/registration
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
