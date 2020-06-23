The Clark Sports Center will not reopen until at least Sept. 8, it announced in a series of weekend messages.
The gym, which is in the town of Middlefield just outside of Cooperstown, posted a message from Director Val Paige about the situation on its social media accounts Saturday, June 20, and send a follow-up letter to members the next day to explain credits and refunds.
"We have been closely monitoring the guidelines from the CDC, Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health and the Otsego County Department of Health," Paige said in the message. "Although the Sports Center is eligible to open on July 1, as part of Phase Four, the guidelines issued by the state of New York make it extremely difficult to assure members and guests of a safe environment for health and wellness and recreational activities. Dramatically reducing the number of people who can access the facility; wearing face masks during moderate to intense exercise; utilizing social distancing; and severely limiting access to various areas of the Sports Center prohibits our team from maintaining our organization’s high standards on safety and cleanliness. As a result, we have decided to remain closed until at least Sept. 8."
Since the gym closed in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, members have been getting messages from Kathy Graham, associate director of membership/marketing, assuring them of credits for missed months, the suspension of payment renewals and other news.
At the end of her most recent message, Graham said, "In closing, I would like you all to know that we all still truly miss you! The entire staff is looking forward to going back to work, getting in the swing of things and welcoming you all back. As everybody is saying, we will get through this together. I truly believe that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.