The city of Oneonta Department of Public Works will install a hydrant and valve on Church Street on Tuesday, July 28, causing a temporary water outage in that area.
Work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The water outage will affect residents on Church Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street and Lawn Avenue, lasting about four hours.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
