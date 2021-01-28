Chenango County, hardest-hit by COVID-19 deaths in the four-county area, reported two more Thursday.
A media release from Chenango County Public Health said, "Again yesterday our team confirmed 2 additional COVID19 related deaths in the Chenango County. We continue to feel for those who have lost loved ones and wish them solace in the these troubling times."
The county reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. According to the release, there are now 179 active cases, with 17 people hospitalized and 512 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,977 confirmed cases and 39 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the state is seeing a decrease in cases.
"New York state is once again making our way down the mountain after experiencing a holiday surge," he said in a media release.
Cuomo reported 8,520 patient hospitalizations statewide, with 1,584 patients in intensive care units and 1,024 intubated.
There were 162 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday, according to the release.
"Our infection and hospitalization rates are steadily declining thanks to the actions of New Yorkers, but there is still more work to be done," Cuomo said. "While more vaccines are on the way from the Biden administration, we must continue actively working to protect our hospitals and their staff to help ensure they do not become overwhelmed. We are all feeling COVID fatigue, but New Yorkers have the tools to fight the war — wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings."
