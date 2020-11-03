||||
Obituaries
SIDNEY - William "Billy" D. Ayres, 43, of Sidney, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home in Oxford. Visit www.behefuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
