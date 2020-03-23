Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.