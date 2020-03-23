The Oneonta History Center is closed until further notice, Executive Director Bob Brzozowski announced in a Friday, March 20 media release.
All scheduled meetings have been cancelled and April events have been postponed, according to the release. The center will continue to handle research queries, as able.
Items from the gift shop may be purchased at www.OneontaHistory.org or by special arrangement, according to the release. Email info@OneontaHistory.org or call 607-432-0960 for more information.
