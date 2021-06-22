A Chenango County man was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop determined his license had been suspended 26 times.
Scott A. Evanchof, 37, of Smithville Flats, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Evanchof was riding an unregistered motorcycle on East Main Street in the town of Union on June 8 when a trooper initiated a traffic stop, according to a media release. Evenchof was found to have an invalid driver’s license and to be in possession of suspected drugs.
Evanchof was processed at the Endwell barracks and issued appearance tickets to Union Town Court on June 22.
