The following closings and cancellations have been received by The Daily Star:
In anticipation of predicted snow accumulation, the city of Oneonta has lifted parking restrictions in municipal lots and the parking garage. Any time there is 2 1/2" of snow accumulation (or more), vehicles are required to be moved off of city streets or they are subject to ticketing and towing at the owner's expense.
The village of Milford issued a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 and expiring at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. No vehicles can be parked on village streets or be blocking sidewalks during that time.
Charlotte Valley Central School will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Unatego Central School will have all remote asynchronous instruction Tuesday, Feb 2.
Downsville Central School will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 2.
