The following schools and organizations have informed the Daily Star of closings for Tuesday, Jan. 26:
Worcester Central School will close at 12:15 p.m.
South Kortright Central School will close at 12:45 p.m.
Downsville Central School is closed.
STAMFORD - Michael Ardito, 80, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021, at Robinson Terrace, where he had been a resident. He grew up in East Meadow and formerly lived in Margaretville. Michael attended high school in Livingston Manor and was employed as a heavy equipment operator in Rockland County. H…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.