The following schools have announced closures Feb. 9, 2021:
Deposit Central School
Downsville Central School
Hancock Central School
This list will be undated as more information becomes available.
HARTWICK - Eileen Balcom Barown, a longtime resident of South Hartwick, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children, following a brief struggle with cancer. She was 86. Born Sept. 9, 1934, in Brooklyn, she was one of four daughters of Alexander "Allen" and Margaret F…
OTEGO - Nelson L. Park, 77, of Otego, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021, at his home in Otego. Nelson was born in North Norwich, on Oct. 13, 1943, the son of Howard and Doris (Steward) Park. He grew up in the North Norwich and Sherburne areas and attended Sherburne Central School. On …
