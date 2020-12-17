As a winter storm dropped up to 2 feet of snow across the area overnight. The following changes have been announced:
The following schools have announced they will be closed today, with no remote instruction:
Afton Central School.
Andes Central School.
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School.
Charlotte Valley Central School.
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School.
Cooperstown Central School.
Delaware Academy and Central School.
Deposit Central School.
Downsville Central School.
Edmeston Central School.
Franklin Central School. The special board meeting scheduled for tonight will go on as scheduled.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
Gilboa-Conesville Central School.
Greene Central School.
Hancock Central School.
Laurens Central School.
Margaretville Central School.
Milford Central School.
Norwich Central School.
Oneonta City School District.
Oxford Academy and Central School.
Roxbury Central School.
Schenevus Central School
Schoharie Central School.
Sidney Central School.
Sherburne-Earlville Central School.
South Kortright Central School.
Stamford Central School.
Walton Central School.
Worcester Central School.
The following schools will have remote instruction today:
Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES.
Morris Central School.
Unadilla Valley Central School.
Unatego Central School.
Other organizations have announced the following changes:
All Otsego County Office buildings are closed today.
Family Planning of South Central New York's local medical centers and administrative offices will be closed.
The Daily Star offices are currently closed. The phone system is down. Employees will check email regularly. Some customers may experience delivery delays because of the storm.
The Delhi Campus Child Care Center is now closed (it had announced a delayed opening earlier.
Hartwick College in Oneonta is closed today.
Otsego Express is closed today.
Chenango County has declared a state of emergency and travel ban.
The Chenango County Office Building is closed.
Delaware Opportunities is closed.
The Village of Milford has issued a snow emergency until 11 a.m. Dec. 17. No vehicles can be parked on village streets or be blocking sidewalks during this time.
The city of Oneonta has lifted parking restrictions on our municipal lots and in the parking garage. All vehicles must be removed from city streets when 2½ inches of snow or more s reached.
The free mobile cancer screening scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Price Chopper plaza parking lot in Delhi has been postponed.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.