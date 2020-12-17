The following announcements have been made in the aftermath of a major winter storm that hit our region overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The following schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 18.
Afton Central School.
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School.
Norwich City School District.
Oxford Academy and Central School.
Sidney Central School.
The following schools will transition to remote learning on Friday, Dec. 18.
Unatego Central School.
The following announcements were also made.
A travel advisory will be in effect in Chenango County until 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
