The following changes have been announced because of the impending winter storm expected to hit the area overnight Thursday into Friday.
The village of Milford has issued a Snow Emergency beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday Feb. 24, and expiring at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 No vehicles should abe parked on village streets or be blocking sidewalks during that time.
The COVID-19 Testing Site at SUNY Cobleskill will be closed Friday, Feb. 25.
The Pop Up COVID-19 testing site in Milford will be closed Friday Feb. 25. The last day of operation for the testing site will be Saturday, Feb. 26.
The community testing site at SUNY Oneonta remain open.
The following schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 25:
Downsville Central School.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upon Central School.
Greene Central School.
Walton Central School.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.