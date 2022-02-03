The following schedule changes have been announced for Feb. 4, 2022:

School closings:

Afton Central School

Bainbridge-Guilford Central School

Charlotte Central School in Davenport.

Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi 

DCMO BOCES campuses

Downsville Central School

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School 

Gilboa-Conesville Central School.

Greene Central School

Hancock Central School

Norwich Central School

Otselic Valley Central School

Oxford Academy and Central School

Richfield Springs Central School

Sidney Central School

Stamford Central School

Unadilla Valley Central School

Unatego Central School

Walton Central School

Schools to remote learning:

Franklin Central School

Other changes:

Delaware County Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Stamford has been canceled for Friday. Saturday's clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be held.

Otsego County’s Southern Transfer Station in Oneonta and the Northern Transfer Station outside of Cooperstown will be closed

Otsego Express closed

Schoharie Transfer Station closed.

