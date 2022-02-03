The following schedule changes have been announced for Feb. 4, 2022:
School closings:
Afton Central School
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School
Charlotte Central School in Davenport.
Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi
DCMO BOCES campuses
Downsville Central School
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School
Gilboa-Conesville Central School.
Greene Central School
Hancock Central School
Norwich Central School
Otselic Valley Central School
Oxford Academy and Central School
Richfield Springs Central School
Sidney Central School
Stamford Central School
Unadilla Valley Central School
Unatego Central School
Walton Central School
Schools to remote learning:
Franklin Central School
Other changes:
Delaware County Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Stamford has been canceled for Friday. Saturday's clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be held.
Otsego County’s Southern Transfer Station in Oneonta and the Northern Transfer Station outside of Cooperstown will be closed
Otsego Express closed
Schoharie Transfer Station closed.
