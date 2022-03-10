With a winter storm expected this weekend, several organizations have already canceled or rescheduled Saturday, March 12, activities.
The Regional Spelling Bee scheduled for 10 a.m. at SUNY Oneonta has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19.
The Morris Fire Department's open house has been canceled.
The Village of Milford has issued a Snow Emergency beginning at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12. No vehicles shall be parked on village streets or be blocking sidewalks during this time.
The SATs at Oneonta High School are rescheduled for Saturday, March 26.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.