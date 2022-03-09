The following closings, cancellations, postponements and delays were announced for March 9, 2022:
Closed:
Downsville Central School
Early dismissal:
Deposit Central School, 1 p.m.
Hancock Central School, 12:30 p.m.
Afterschool activities canceled:
Charlotte Valley Central School
Giboa-Conesville Central School
Laurens Central School
Oneonta City School District; Elementary afterschool program will end at 4 p.m.; school board meeting will go on as scheduled.
Sharon Spring Central School
Worcester Central School
