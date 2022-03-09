The following closings, cancellations, postponements and delays were announced for March 9, 2022:

Closed:

Downsville Central School

Early dismissal:

Deposit Central School, 1 p.m.

Hancock Central School, 12:30 p.m.

Afterschool activities canceled:

Charlotte Valley Central School

Giboa-Conesville Central School

Laurens Central School

Oneonta City School District; Elementary afterschool program will end at 4 p.m.; school board meeting will go on as scheduled.

Sharon Spring Central School

Worcester Central School

