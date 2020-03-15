Club will cater to sober activities for young adults

An Oneonta club for young adults seeking sober activities will open Tuesday, March 17.
Admission and all activities are free of charge, Friends of Recovery of Delaware Youth Services Coordinator Kaler Carpenter said. A ribbon cutting ceremony has been postponed in light of COVID-19 social distancing advisories, but the club will still open at 2 p.m.Tuesday. There will be karaoke, games and a cereal bar, Carpenter said.
Located at 80 Water St. in Oneonta, Club Odyssey is a new location of young adult clubhouses operated by Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties and founded in 2016. The clubhouse is funded through a grant from The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, according to a media release from FOR-DO. The grant also supports the Oneonta Teen Center, FOR-DO’s youth clubhouse for people ages 12 to 18.
The 80 Water St. location is meant to prevent substance use by providing a sober space to socializ,e as well as recovery services for people ages 18 to 25 in Otsego County, according to the release.
"Downtown there's not a lot of sober, alcohol free options for young people to participate in, especially late at night when bars are open," Carpenter said. "There is a need for a safe and positive environment like that."
Youth will also find peer support at the new location, which can help improve recovery success rates, Carpenter said.
Upcoming activities include karaoke, workshops for creative arts and video making and board game and movie nights. Carpenter noted a planned series where "awfully good," or movies infamous for being bad, will be shown.
"Once a week we're going to get everyone together and rip on these movies," Carpenter said.
Many ideas come from a youth advisory committee, Carpenter said. Anyone who wants to provide input, including community professionals, can contact the club at 607-353-7143, he said.
To view the activities schedule, visit Club Odyssey's Facebook or Instagram pages or call 607-353-7143.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
