The Village Bountiful Community Market, a cooperative, small-town grocery years in the making, will host a soft opening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in Unadilla.
Market president and Unadilla resident Bobbie Armour said the concept took root roughly four years ago, though the March 2018 closure of the Great American grocery in Unadilla proved catalytic.
“Once the Great American went away, Dwight (Mott, owner of The Meeting Place, a former downtown coffee shop and cafe) was sitting there discussing, ‘Where are you going to get any food?’” Armour said. “You have the two gas stations, where you can get Twinkies, Ho-Hos, pizza and potato chips, but where do you get fresh meats, vegetables, dairy and produce? Then the (Family Dollar) store came in (in November 2018), so I guess you can get some dairy there, but where are the fruits and vegetables?
“It became a food desert in this area,” Armour continued. “And it became an issue for the elderly, because what kind of transportation do they have to get fresh, healthy foods? So, that was the impetus.”
According to villagebountiful.com, the market will “provide a convenient, accessible, welcoming place to buy wholesome, affordable food in Unadilla,” while serving as a “location hub, to reconnect the people of the community, renew quality of life and revitalize the local economy.” The market, the site notes, will also act as an anchor, “to keep folks in town, draw folks to town and attract, nurture and support local businesses.”
After gaining momentum, Armour said, the Village Bountiful found its brick-and-mortar home at 1004 state Highway 7, Suite A, in the Otsego County village.
“It’s really only been official since last year,” she said. “That’s when work got going; before that there were groups and committees, but our first really big meeting was last August. In the world of co-ops, that is a really short span. It usually takes seven to 10 years, based on information from national co-ops that we belong to.”
Armour, who served previously on the market’s board of directors, was appointed market president earlier this year.
The market, Armour said, is fueled by its member-owners.
“It is a member-owner co-op, but anyone can shop there,” she said, “but member-owners get 10% off any food they buy. People could buy into this for $250 for a membership, with (the option of) a payment plan … and, right now, we have 72 members. Hopefully with the opening and people seeing that there’s actually going to be a market, that membership will increase.”
Shoppers, Armour said, can look forward to locally sourced goods at reasonable prices.
“You’re not going to find Cocoa Puffs; that’s not going to happen,” she said. “You will find nutritious, healthy foods, though it’s not a health store. You’ll find dairy, meats, vegetables and fruit, honey and jams and jellies. We source a lot of our stuff from local vendors, as much as we possibly can, while always being conscious of the price, because we want to make it affordable. We want people to be able to buy those fruits and vegetables that they maybe wouldn’t be able to buy in a grocery store, because they’re expensive.”
Armour said she sees the store serving the needs of shoppers in the village and beyond.
“Hopefully our clientele will start with folks in the environs of Unadilla,” she said. “Once the farmers’ markets shut down, which is going to be very soon, the option for fresh vegetables is Oneonta or Sidney. But if you’re from Wells Bridge and you work at Amphenol and you’re driving home, you can stop in there, or people from Franklin.”
Armour said market organizers will use community input to tailor inventory and interest.
“I think people are curious about what it is going to be,” she said. “They’re anticipating that this is going to be a good thing for the community, because it is. We’re putting in the products that we think people will want, but we’re not absolutely sure, so the soft opening is to have a sense of that. It’s a community market — it’s their market and it belongs to them — so (customers) should have input as to what we put on our shelves. It’s a cute little store; it’s small and intimate and I’m hoping people will appreciate this.”
An Oct. 2 and 3 grand opening, Armour noted, will follow the soft opening, though the Village Bountiful will remain open throughout.
The Village Bountiful will operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Armour noted that hours will likely expand as the market becomes established.
For more information, visit villagebountiful.com, find “The Village Bountiful Community Market” on Facebook or call 607-353-1946.
