Coach-turned-caterer pours heart into Oneonta kitchen

Michael Tracy, a college football coach turned caterer, says he is cooking with love.
The 59-year-old Morris native launched Elena’s Michael Catering at 7352 state Highway 23, Oneonta in September 2018 to honor his late partner, Elena Doyle. Doyle, who died of pancreatic cancer in April 2018, owned Elena’s Sweet Indulgence in Oneonta for more than 20 years.
“It’s really quite a beautiful story,” Tracy said. “She had her restaurant on Main Street — it was really high-end stuff — and everybody loved her, but after her husband passed away, she had every doctor and lawyer trying to take her out. I was here running a baseball camp and stumbled in there to sell her an ad, but when we touched each other’s hands, it was like someone in the rafters shot an arrow. It was fate.”
After meeting, Tracy said, he and Doyle “never left each other’s side” for about 10 years. In that time, he said, Doyle closed her business and life led them elsewhere, but her love of catering remained, ultimately becoming a shared passion.
“I was at Hamilton, coaching, and someone bought her building downtown, so she moved over to Clinton (Plaza), but it never really worked out," he said. "Her business dissolved and she came up to live with me in Hamilton and started doing some catering there. It was still in her blood … and we ended up moving back to Oneonta and started catering again. I made this beautiful kitchen for her in her garage … and then four years ago, she started getting sick.
“I was a coach for 27 years, but for the last five or seven years, I’d started getting the catering bug,” he said. “I’d be in the kitchen with her, making cheesecakes and eggplant caponata, then she passed away and I had all this catering stuff. I ended up saying, ‘She wanted me to cater,’ and opened up the place on Southside.”
In the building, Tracy said, he recreates many of Doyle’s well-loved dishes for parties large and small.
“She was a trained Italian and pastry chef, so most of the things she knew, I don’t know,” he said. “But I know about 40 things, and what I know is very good. I’m doing roasted pork loin wrapped in bacon, glazed in apricot sauce and I … do a really nice chicken parm, with as close as you can get to her Italian sauce, and it’s same with the cheesecakes and Italian cookies.
“I (can) have 50 people here,” he said. “I’m 100% licensed and I can do family reunions or rehearsal dinners; wedding or baby or bridal showers; and birthday, graduation and retirement parties. People can rent it out and I can cook for them here, but most of the work is offsite. I’d really like to become more of a bigger wedding caterer.”
Inspired by his first career, Tracy said, he also offers “coach saver” meal deals for sports teams within a roughly 60-minute radius, featuring 1-pound specialty sandwiches.
Through the pandemic, Tracy said, he is taking orders and offering delivery and curbside pickup.
“I’m serving from 12 to 7 most days,” he said, “just check Facebook or call first.”
For more information or to view a menu, visit elenasmichaelcatering.com, find “Elena’s Michael Catering” on Facebook or call 607-435-0529.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.