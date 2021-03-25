The village of Cobleskill’s Board of Trustees approved its report on police review and reinvention at its meeting Tuesday, March 16.
The plan was unanimously approved by the officials in attendance; Trustee Thomas Johnstone was absent from the meeting.
The board held a public hearing on the report, but no one spoke on the matter. The trustees offered no new comments on the report, either, other than to discuss the perimeters of setting up a new citizens advisory board. They approved setting up that board with interested members of the community, including residents, business owners and, if possible, at least one student from SUNY Cobleskill.
Cobleskill Mayor Becky Stanton-Terk said anyone who is interested in serving on that committee should write or email the trustees. She said the nature of that board would be advisory, but they would be able to review current police incidents and statistics as they become available and make recommendations to the trustees or village police department.
“We can kind of feel it out,” Stanton-Terk said. “They don’t have any power, per se. They are not a review board. They can’t tell Jeff (Brown, village police chief) how to do his job. They cannot discipline his officers.”
The four-page document includes recommendations on: procedural justice; systemic racism; implicit bias awareness training; de-escalation training; law enforcement assisted diversion; restorative justice; crime prevention through environmental design; violence prevention and reduction; community based outreach and conflict resolution; problem oriented policing; and focused deterrence.
Stanton-Terk said in a previous village meeting that she thought the best thing to come out of the review was a new focus on the mental health of the village’s police officers.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/Cobleskillreview to read the village’s report.
The review was mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order 203, which was issued in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed May 25, in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, is on trial for the murder of Floyd.
In other business, the village took a step toward the possible sale of Golding Park, also known as the former Teen Town. The trustees voteded, 3-1, to allow Village Attorney Shawn Smith to develop an abstract of the deed and other legal history of the at North Grand and High streets, which was given to the village as a gift.
Smith said depending on what he finds, the village may need to get the state legislature or the attorney general to approve the sale.
Stanton-Terk said she has fond memories of Teen Town, but the 11-acre property is hard for police and other citizens to monitor, leading to the area being used for drug use and sales, underage drinking, vandalism and other problems.
“The bottom line is there is a lot of bad stuff that happens there,” she said. “Is this something we continue to turn a blind eye to or are we going to do something?”
The trustees also set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, to consider changing its zoning laws regarding bars and taverns. She said the request came from the zoning board after a local brewer sought permission to build a craft brewery in a vacant building at 579 Main St.
State law requires bars and breweries to be at least 200 feet away from local schools and churches, but village law is they must be at least 500 feet away. The village restriction would prevent a brewery in that location, which used to be a hair salon, because Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church is within 500 feet of the location.
The church has not been using its 615 East Main St. location for services recently, because of the coronavirus pandemic and also because a November fire damaged the building. Several trustees said they wanted to hear from the church’s members about the brewery, and also to find out if the congregation plans to return to the damaged building.
Go to www.schopeg.vids.io to view the meeting.
