Cobleskill church plans Easter egg hunt that maintains social distancing

Instead of one day of Easter egg hunting, those in the Cobleskill area will have an entire week to play the game this year.
With Easter on April 12, the Cobleskill United Methodist Church wanted to make the egg hunt social-distance-friendly instead of canceling it, Pastor Anna Blinn Cole said. The solution, she said, is a week-long scavenger hunt of paper eggs hung on houses and businesses.
The rainbow project that this year’s Easter egg hunt is modeled after is the 518 Rainbow Hunt initiative, where people hang rainbows up in their windows and share pictures on social media.
“We have in the area code 518 a rainbow project where people are putting rainbows in their windows, so I thought that would be a good idea to adapt that for Easter eggs,” Blinn Cole said. “Everybody could make a paper Easter egg and hang it in their window or front door and every egg would have a number so the kids could walk around town, like a scavenger hunt where kids could find all of the numbers.”
The Easter egg hunt goes live Sunday, April 5, and will last until April 12, Blinn Cole said. People can request numbers up until Saturday, April 4, by joining the event’s Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/218100909545539.
Cobleskill resident Page Bulmer, who is the owner of Egg #1, said there are almost 80 community members and businesses participating. Bulmer said she, her husband and 8-year-old son will walk and drive around to find the eggs. She said they look forward to seeing friends and neighbors as they pass their houses — at a safe distance, she added.
“I think any activity that brings the community together in a positive way is a wonderful thing, and as a church at Easter it was especially important to us to try to strengthen those positive connections with each other, even though we can’t physically gather together for worship,” Bulmer said in a Facebook message. “No matter what your faith or beliefs, we all need to feel connected, so this is a fun way to do that.”
Blinn Cole said about 75% of the eggs are being hung by people who aren’t connected to the church, and that she’s excited the movement has gained such momentum.
“One family in our church is going to make a huge egg on a bedsheet and hang it from their deck or flagpole so it can be seen from far away,” she said.
Blinn Cole’s own house already has a colorful, confetti-adorned egg on the front door.
“I think it celebrates the true message of Easter, which is love is stronger than death and love is stronger than fear, and together we’re going to get through this,” she said. “It’s resilience, it’s hope and letting everyone know they’re not by themselves.”
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
